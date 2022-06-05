Bar at KPHB raided by Madhapur SOT, 12 arrested

Hyderabad: On the intervening night of June 3 and 4, the Commissioner’s special operation team, Madhapur zone, raided “Club Musthi Bistro Bar & Pub” situated at Manjeera Majestic, KPHB, under the limits of KPHB PS for running Pub illegally by its management without obtaining any valid permission from the concerned authorities, by engaging girls to lure the customers by doing obscene gestures/dances and violating the excise rules.

The pub owner Shiva Prasad Reddy, Managers Vishnu of Srikakulam and Krisha were absconding. Manager Pradeep Kumar, dancers Parveen of Banjarahills, P. Priya of Begumpet, E. Mamatha of Begumpet, M. Priyanka ,of Jubili Hills, M. Rajya Laxmi of Kukatpally, Rama Reddy of Yousufguda, R. Rajyamani of Yousufguda, MD Heena of Kareemnagar, Harshitha of Vellamadam, Tamila Nadu, customer Sai Santhosh of Kothagudem, DJ operator, V. Dhanraj of Banjara Hills were arrested.

During the raid, the police noticed that some nine women were indulging in obscene acts and luring customers by exposing their body, dancing on the floor and trying to engage them for immoral acts and causing annoyance to other customers in the Bar & Pub.

Besides, the D.J music system was playing beyond permissible decibels along with disco lights by violating the rules. The police seized one DJ Mixer, one controller, one crossover and one hookah flavour box. The 12 accused along with seized incriminating material were handed over to SHO, KPHB Police Station. The pub owner Shiva Prasad Reddy, Managers Vishu and Krishna were found absconding.

The raid was conducted under the supervision of P. Narayana, Addl. Dy. Commissioner of Police, SOT Cyberabad, SOT Madhaur Zone Inspector P. Shiva Prasad, SI Rajashekar Reddy and his team.