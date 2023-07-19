Barbie movie ticket prices in Hyderabad, bookings open!

Hyderabad: Greta Gerwig’s ‘Barbie’ adaptation, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, is set to hit theatres worldwide including Indian cities on Friday, July 21. With so much excitement surrounding the film, let us have a look at the ticket pricing in Hyderabad.

Barbie’s Tickets In Hyderabad

Barbie will be hitting the screens this week and will be available for viewing in all the leading theatres across Hyderabad, offering moviegoers a chance to experience the enchanting tale on the big screen.

However, it’s worth noting that Barbie is currently not available for screening in INOX or PVR theatres in the city, according to Book My Show. Despite this, fans can still catch the film in other prominent cinema halls.

Barbie, which only recently began accepting advance reservations, is almost sold out! Yes. Only a few seats remain as the film opens on Friday!

Ticket prices in Hyderabad

The platinum and semi-recliner seats, according to the Book My Show website, are sold out. The only seats available right now are gold and loungers. The ticket prices for gold in AAA Cinemas and AMB Cinemas: Gachibowli are 250 and 295, respectively. Prices at other theatres like Asian Cineplanet, Asian CineSquare, Asian Lakshmikala Cinepride, and Asian M Cube Mall are Rs 175( Platinum) and Rs 200 (Gold).

Cinepolis is selling its tickets at a rate of Rs 250 (normal) and Rs 350 (VIP).

Prices In Other Popular Cinema Halls

The GPR multiplex located in Nizampet is selling its tickets at a rate of Rs 200 (gold) and Rs 250 (sofa).

The JP cinemas and Prasads are also available at affordable prices ranging from Rs 200 to Rs 250.

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling’s Barbie will release in cinemas on July 21 alongside another major movie, Oppenheimer.