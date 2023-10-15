Bareilly cleric asks people to pray for Palestinians in Gaza

Indo-Asian News Service | Published: 15th October 2023 7:35 am IST
Bareilly: Bareilly-based cleric Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi, who is the President of All India Muslim Jamaat, an organisation linked with Aala Hazrat Dargah, has urged “everyone to pray for the Palestinians in Gaza as they are being continuously bombarded by Israel during its war with Hamas”.

Razvi added that the culture and the teachings of Islam are based on peace and teaches how to respect one another as human beings, there is no place for violence and killings of civilians by anyone.

“Any mistreatment of women, children and the elderly is strictly prohibited and condemned by Islam,” he said.

The cleric advised the people to maintain calm and peace, and also appealed to the United Nations, the Indian government and global players to act and intervene actively and immediately to halt the hostilities.

“Relations between people of India and Palestine have always been very deep, close and respectful. In fact, it is a well-known fact that late president Yasser Arafat was a follower of Mahatma Gandhi,” Razvi added.

