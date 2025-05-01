Barkas’ sweet haleem is more than a Ramzan delight in Hyderabad

It’s been over a month since Ramzan ended, but haleem lovers in Hyderabad are still craving the rich, comforting dish. While not exactly the same, the city offers a sweeter cousin of haleem that continues to satisfy those post-Ramzan cravings. Welcome to the world of sweet haleem, a dish that’s been cherished in Barkas for generations and proves that some culinary traditions are too good to be limited to just one month of the year.

But what exactly is this sweet dish that raises eyebrows yet has a huge and loyal fan following? Siasat.com finds out.

What makes sweet haleem special?

Known as meethi harees or meethi haleem, this dish is subtle, simple, and rooted in centuries-old Arab tradition. Made by slow-cooking boneless meat with pounded wheat, this dish takes on a rich, porridge-like consistency. What sets it apart is the addition of desi ghee and a few spoons of sugar folded into it, giving it a slightly sweet edge that surprises first-timers but keeps loyal customers coming back.

The result is a smooth, comforting dish that’s light on the palate but heavy with nostalgia for those who grew up eating it. It’s typically eaten as an early morning breakfast, especially in winter, when its warmth and richness are most appreciated. Served piping hot, sometimes with a drizzle of more ghee on top, sweet harees is best consumed before 9 to 10 am, after which most shops are sold out. It can be found in small eateries in Barkas Bazaar.

Tracing sweet haleem’s Yemeni origins

Sweet haleem, especially the version served in Barkas, is believed to have evolved from the traditional Yemeni dish aseed (also spelt aseeda). Aseed is a communal dish made by mixing wheat flour with water to form a dough, which is then cooked with meat and sometimes sweetened with ingredients like honey or dates.

When Yemeni soldiers, known as the Chaush, were brought to Hyderabad by the Nizams, they settled in the Barkas area. They brought with them their culinary traditions, including aseed. Over time, this dish adapted to local tastes and ingredients, leading to the creation of sweet haleem.

Though sweet haleem is not an exact replica of aseed, it is a direct descendant, evolving through generations of cultural exchange. This dish serves as a culinary bridge, reflecting the Yemeni heritage of Barkas while incorporating local flavours and ingredients, keeping the community’s history alive, one bowl at a time.