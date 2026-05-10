Baseer Ali’s comment on Farrhana Bhatt shocks fans: ‘Can’t trust her’

Mumbai: Ajaz Khan and controversies go hand in hand, and this time too, he knew exactly where to place the matchstick. In a recent episode of Unfiltered with Ajaz, the actor decided to spark a fire that looked almost settled after Bigg Boss 19, by putting Baseer Ali in a tricky spot.

Ajaz asked him, “You can trust a chameleon but not this person?” Without taking much time, Baseer replied, “Fake friends.”

Ajaz then pushed further and asked him to name someone from the Bigg Boss house. That is when Baseer said, “Everybody I stopped talking to. And I was never actually talking to them…” before naming Farrhana Bhatt. The moment Baseer took her name, Ajaz immediately stopped him and said, “That’s enough,” almost as if the name alone was enough to stir the pot.

What makes the remark more interesting is Baseer and Farrhana’s equation inside the Bigg Boss house. The two were never exactly enemies, but they were never fully on the same page either. Their bond often looked like a strange mix of comfort, conflict and cold distance. One moment they would be seen around each other, and the next, the tension between them would become obvious. It was the kind of frenemy equation that kept fans guessing whether there was genuine fondness, game strategy, or just two strong personalities clashing under one roof.

The remark has now added fresh fuel to the already complicated Bigg Boss equations. Inside the house, friendships, fights and temporary alliances often change by the day, but Baseer’s latest comment suggests that some equations did not survive even after the cameras stopped rolling.

While Baseer did not go into details, his statement was enough to make fans revisit his equation with Farrhana and wonder what really went wrong behind the scenes.

Ajaz knows how to pick a question that sounds casual but lands like a headline. So when he stopped Baseer right after Farrhana Bhatt’s name came up, it only made the moment look even more loaded, almost as if the name itself said enough.