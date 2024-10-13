Bathukamma celebrated with pomp, grandeur in Abu Dhabi, Muscat

The enthusiasm of Telangana women for Bathukamma at home is not surprising, but the reflection of the same thousands of kilometres away in Gulf countries is indeed a surprise for many.

The floral festival conducted by the Telangana Friends Association in Abu Dhabi drew hundreds of Telugu families, mostly young women on Saturday, who arrived with their flamboyant flower stacks. The Bathukamma procession was held amidst Telangana Dappu, a folklore drum, played by Madiga community members.

Popular folk singers Astha Gangadher and Teju Priya enthralled the audience with folk songs.

Senior Indian Diplomats Amarnath Ashokan and Dr. Balaji along with their spouses joined the festival and wives of diplomats also played Bathukamma, according to organisers.

“We have brought nearly 3 quintals of traditional flowers such as Tangedu, Gunugu and Gummadi from different parts of Telangana to UAE to celebrate the festival with the true spirit”, said Raja Srinivas Rao, president of Telangana Friends Association. “This is an addition to locally available flowers,” he added.

Telangana’s traditional snack, Sakinalu, a deep-fried, round concentric shape made with fresh ground rice flour, sesame and carom seeds, brought from Warangal enhanced Telangana’s festive enthusiasm.

The same zeal was demonstrated in Oman’s capital Muscat, where Oman Telangana Samiti held the Bathukamma festival on Friday.

The Telangana women were overjoyed when senior diplomat of the Indian Embassy, Tavishi Behal Pandey who had attended the chief guest also played Bathukamma in her traditional Indian attire.

Prominent Omani businessman Talal Hamood Al Busaidi was the guest of honour.

The Telangana families from across the Sultanate participated in the event and a variety of flowers were collected from the Darfur region for the festival, said Telangana Samiti Convenor Gundeti Ganesh.

“Also, our members brought over a quintal of Tangedu flowers from Telangana to Muscat for the Bathukamma festival”, he added