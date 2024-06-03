Battery Smart to offer Zepto delivery partners access to over 1K battery swapping stations

New Delhi: Battery-swapping services provider Battery Smart on Monday announced its partnership with e-grocery and quick commerce service provider Zepto.

This partnership will provide Zepto’s Electric Vehicle (EV) delivery partners access to Battery Smart’s nationwide network of more than 1,000 battery-swapping stations, allowing two-minute battery swaps across over 30 cities.

It will also empower Zepto to add 10,000 new EVs to its fleet in FY 2024-25, the company said.

“Zepto’s growth over the past year has been remarkable, and now, with access to our growing network of swap stations, we look forward to seeing it scale even further by deploying more EVs to its fleet,” Yogiraj Gogia, Senior Director of Partnerships and Fleet Business, Battery Smart, said in a statement.

Through this partnership, both companies will facilitate a seamless transition to EVs for both existing and new delivery partners.

Partners can take advantage of the reduced capital expenditure involved in purchasing an EV without a battery and instead utilise Battery Smart’s Battery-as-a-service (BaaS) model, which will significantly enhance affordability and accessibility to electric mobility, the company said.

“Our association with Battery Smart gives us access to the country’s largest network of battery-swapping stations, ensuring our delivery partners are always in proximity to a swap station, with zero wait time,” said Vikas Sharma, COO, Zepto.

Battery Smart has set up stations in Tier 1, 2, and 3 cities across Haryana, Delhi-NCR, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, and most recently, Maharashtra.