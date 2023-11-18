Bazarghat fire incident: Hyderabad cops arrest owner of building

Hyderabad: The Nampally police have arrested the owner of the building where ten people lost their lives in a devastating fire incident in Bazaarghat area recently.

Police said, Ramesh Kumar Jaiswal, 53, the prime accused, would deal in chemicals he procured from a distributor in Mumbai and from Mathangi Chemicals in Shad Nagar.

Whenever he received an order for chemicals, he used to get the material from distributors and supply it to his customers the next day. Most of the loads arrived during night time and the accused was storing the load at the stilt of Balaji Residency apartment at Bazaarghat, which was being used as godown.

The residents urged the accused several times not to store the resin drums and cans in the stilt, but the accused did not mend his ways. For his own convenience, the accused always stored the flammable resin drums and cans on the stilts of the building illegally, knowing that the chemical material was putting lives of the residents in danger.

On November 11, the accused received 32 cans of resin chemical, each weighing 35 kgs, from Mathangi Plasticizer Private Limited, Moti Ghanpur Village, Shad Nagar. He stored the it at Balaji Residency.

On November 13, 2023, massive fire erupted from the south side of the Balaji residence, where the accused had stored the resin cans.

This fire might have been ignited by a short circuit, however, the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained by the electricity department, who have inspected the spot. During the investigation, 30 drums and 88 cans of resin were seized and samples were sent to FSL for chemical examination.

Police have seized two DVR’s from the building and sent them to FSL for data retrieval. After receiving the report from FSL, the actual source of ignition of fire will be revealed.