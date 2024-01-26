BB 17: Ankita Lokhande looks pretty in expensive saree worth Rs…

Ankita's wardrobe choices have been a hot topic of conversation throughout the season

Published: 26th January 2024 3:19 pm IST
Bigg Boss 17 finalist Ankita Lokhande (Instagram)

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 17 is gearing up for its grand finale on on January 28. Ankita Lokhande, one of the most discussed contestants, having secured her spot as a finalist alongside Abhishek, Munawar, Arun, and Mannara. Fans eagerly await to see if Ankita will clinch the winner’s trophy, making the final moments of the season highly anticipated.

Beyond her gameplay in Bigg Boss 17, Ankita’s wardrobe choices have been a hot topic of conversation throughout the season. Prior to the show’s commencement, it was revealed that she brought an impressive 200 outfits to ensure a unique look for each day. However, recent revelations have added a twist to her fashion narrative.

Mannara Chopra’s sister, Mitali Handa, disclosed that Ankita borrowed clothes from Mannara. The specific outfit in question was a white saree with a lavish blouse. According to BiggBossXOutfits, the saree is worth Rs 55,000.

As the grand finale night draws near, the excitement continues to build, leaving fans curious about the winner of Bigg Boss 17 Only time will unveil this. Do you think Ankita will win? Comment below.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 17 finale.

