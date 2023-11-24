BB 17: Is Ankita Lokhande pregnant? Navid Sole drops BIG hint

Mumbai: Ankita Lokhande has been constantly making headlines in Bigg Boss 17, grabbing attention for her intense clashes with her husband Vicky Jain and her camaraderie with fellow contestant Munawar Faruqui. Recently, she surprised everyone by disclosing that she took a pregnancy test while inside the Bigg Boss house, sparking speculation about a possible addition to the family.

Despite the curiosity surrounding the pregnancy test results, Ankita has kept mum on the matter. However, now, evicted contestant Navid Sole has added fuel to the speculation. In a recent interview with Dainik Jagran, when asked about Ankita’s pregnancy, Navid hinted at ‘positive’ developments.

Navid said, “See, right now, everything is moving in a positive direction, and I am very excited about this. Ankita even promised me that she would take my help in naming the baby. We have planned to mix Hindi and Western names. I have a few names on my mind, but I will share those only when the time is right.”

The statement has left fans curious, wondering if Ankita Lokhande is indeed expecting her first child with Vicky Jain. As the suspense continues, viewers eagerly await further developments in this unfolding chapter of Ankita’s journey on Bigg Boss 17.

