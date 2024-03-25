BB 17’s Arun Mashettey to host grand iftar party in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Ramzan is underway and people worldwide, including celebrities, are immersing themselves in the spirit of this sacred month with utmost devotion.

Bigg Boss 17 sensation Arun Srikanth Mashettey too is all set to host a lavish Iftar party in Hyderabad to celebrate Ramzan with his friends and followers.

Our exclusive sources revealed that Arun is preparing to host the lavish event on April 4, bringing together Hyderabadi stars, actors, and YouTubers under one roof to celebrate the auspicious month.

Arun recently teased his fans and followers on Instagram, hinting at the upcoming Iftar party in one of his Ramzan posts. He wrote, “Bahot jald Iftar party hone waali hai aap sab ke liye | For Further updates keep seeing my story.”

Notably, other contestants from Bigg Boss 17 are also anticipated to join the festivities. However, there is no official confirmation about it yet.

Arun Mashettey has been actively sharing glimpses of his Ramzan celebrations on Instagram, including Iftar and reels, earning admiration from his followers.

For those unfamiliar, Arun is known for observing the holy month with great enthusiasm, faithfully fasting each year. In 2023, he completed 27 Rozas and aims to accomplish all 30 this year.

Speaking to Siasat.com about the same, Arun stated, “I believe fasting purifies our body, and once in a while, we should give our bodies a break. While fasting, I empathize with the plight of the poor and needy who struggle without food.”

This Ramzan holds a special significance for Arun as he fasts in solidarity with Palestine amidst the ongoing Israeli–Palestinian conflict. “But this Ramadan, I am keeping the fasts in support of Palestinian kids,” he said.