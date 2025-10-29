BB 19: Abhishek Bajaj age-shames Kunickaa, asks her to leave house

Mumbai: In the recent episode of Bigg Boss Season 19, contestants Abhishek Bajaj and Kunickaa Sadanand were seen getting into a heated argument following this week’s nomination announcements.

Kunickaa, who refused to perform household duties set by Captain Mridul Tiwari, felt his decision was unfair. She was upset with Mridul because he chose to save Abhishek Bajaj and Ashnoor Kaur, despite the fact that they had been breaking Bigg Boss house rules – a decision that backfired on Kunickaa and the rest of the house, getting them to face nominations instead.

During the argument, Abhishek intervened and crossed the line as he age-shamed Kunickaa. He was seen singing the iconic song, Dadi Amma, Dadi Amma, Maan Jao, adding his own taunting twist, and further slyly telling Kunickaa to leave the house. This behaviour did not go down well with the viewers, who felt Abhishek’s comments were disrespectful and below the belt.

Abhishek’s close friends and co-contestants Gaurav Khanna and Pranit More tried to put sense into him and even asked him to stop crossing the line, but Abhishek refused to listen. He argued back with Pranit, who was trying to help him understand his mistake. Kunickaa had earlier supported Ashnoor Kaur and Abhishek in multiple situations.

But after learning that Abhishek had been backbiting about her, she felt hurt and decided to withdraw her support for both Abhishek and Ashnoor. For the uninitiated, in a recent episode of Bigg Boss season 19, Ashnoor Kaur and Abhishek Bajaj were reprimanded by Bigg Boss for violating one of the most crucial house rules, which was that of wearing the microphones all the time.

The duo, who were seen inside the swimming pool without their mics, were seen whispering to each other. It looked as if they were trying to ensure that the conversation remained hidden from the audience.

Despite repeated warnings from Bigg Boss himself to stop whispering, they continued and were even seen teasing Bigg Boss by saying that they had already finished talking and nothing could be done about it now.

Their attitude left Bigg Boss fuming as both Ashnoor and Abhishek chose to disregard his instructions, calling it a part of their playful attitude.