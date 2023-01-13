‘BB16’: Salman says he could work with Priyanka, Sajid in future

Previously, Salman complimented Priyanka and called her "heroine material"

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Mumtaz Hussain Bhat  |   Updated: 13th January 2023 10:52 pm IST
Exclusive: 4 Confirmed male contestants of Bigg Boss 16
Bigg Boss 16 host Salman Khan (OTT PLay Twitter)

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan shared that he would like to work with Priyanka Choudhary and Sajid Khan in a future project.

During Salman’s rendezvous with Simi Garewal in the show, the ‘Dabangg’ star said that he would share his favourites from all time in Bigg Boss.

He then spoke about the best housemates from this season and shared that he could work with Priyanka and Sajid in the future.

Previously, Salman complimented Priyanka and called her “heroine material”.

Sajid’s sister and filmmaker, who had entered the house in the family week had tagged Priyanka as the Deepika Padukone of season 16.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Television News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button