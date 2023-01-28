BBC documentary on PM Modi is “international conspiracy”: BJP leader CT Ravi

Bengaluru: BJP national general secretary CT Ravi on Saturday condemned BBC for misleading the audience with its documentary ‘The Modi Question’ and called it an “international conspiracy”.

While speaking at a press conference in Bengaluru, the BJP leader accused BBC of presenting incomplete information in the documentary.

“The BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi is nothing but an international conspiracy. After the 2002 riots, BJP won more than five times in Gujarat and a second time in the centre. He is a world-known and popular leader,” he said.

He stated that the documentary did not cover the Nanavati report which concluded that the Gujarat riots were devoid of any conspiracy.

Targeting the anti-government elements, he said that the documentary is a propaganda of the people who despise the Modi-led government.

He further exclaimed that the people should trust the verdict of the Supreme court which gave a clean chit to PM Modi and not the BBC documentary and English people who plundered India during the British rule.

“With ‘Anti-Modi gangs interviews’ BBC did not show the Nanavati report. Even SC in January 2022 order gave a clean chit and rejected the plea. What is the agenda for making such documentaries? Those who do not like the development of India, the anti-Modi gang and the frustrated lost parties created the conspiracy through the BBC documentary,” he said.

The general secretary slammed Congress and alleged the party’s link with the documentary.

He questioned BBC’s decision to make the documentary about the Gujarat riots 20 years after the incident and stated that the BJP has overcome such false narratives, while also mentioning that the documentary could have been made by presenting all the truthful facts.

“BBC interviewed only anti-modi people and did not consider the SC’s order. This is an agenda to create a bad image of the country and the PM,” he said.

Earlier, this month, the government denounced the BBC series ‘The Modi Question’, calling it a “propaganda piece designed to push a discredited narrative”.

The government also pulled down the series from various social media platforms, including Twitter and Youtube.