BC Commission seeks report on Hussain Sagar fire that killed 2 in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Telangana Commission for Backward Classes chairman G Niranjan on Wednesday, January 29 wrote to the commissioner of Hyderabad police calling for an urgent inquiry into the fire incident at Hussain Sagar.

The fire which engulfed two boats during a fireworks display, resulted in the deaths of two individuals: cracker operator Ganapati and B Tech student S Ajay, while several others were injured.

G Niranjan has requested a detailed report within three days at 5 pm on February 1. The letter questioned several aspects of the incident, including why precautionary measures were not effectively implemented at Hussain Sagar, the presence of unauthorized individuals aboard the boats, and the approval process for the fireworks display.

The letter also raises concerns over the permissions granted for the event particularly from the police and fire services.

The BC Commission seeks clarity on whether the firecrackers were sanctioned and what safety protocols were put in place to avoid such disasters. The letter also requests inquiry to focus on the involvement of the event’s organizer and the role of dignitaries including Governor Jishnu Dev Varma who attended the program.

Hussain Sagar fire accident

A massive fire accident was reported in Hyderabad’s Hussain Sagar during the fireworks show on the occasion of Bharata Matha Maha Aarti organised by Bharatiya Janata Party state president G Kishan Reddy as part of the 76th Republic Day celebrations on January 26.

The event, hosted by Bharat Matha foundation was conducted at the People’s Plaza located in Necklace Road. After the aarti concluded, BJP state president G Kishan Reddy gave a go ahead for the fireworks.

No permission sought: Hyderabad fire department

According to fire services department officials, the organisers did not seek permission for the fireworks display in Hussain Sagar. They said fire safety teams and equipment are kept on standby during such events. However, in this case, no such arrangements were made as the organisers had informed neither the police nor the fire department.

It took a long time for the rescue teams to reach the boat and the jetty. Secretariat Police registered a case on a complaint by an official at Lumbini Park.

Siasat.com also spoke to a senior police officer who said that the department was not aware of any such permission.