BC declaration: Congress promises caste census, Rs 20,000-cr welfare

Hyderabad: Promising a plethora of welfare initiative, the Congress on Friday, November 10, announced the Backward Classes (BC) Declaration ahead of Telangana polls. The declaration was released by Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah and Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy, at Congress Vijaya Bheri Yatra in Kamareddy on Friday.

The BC declaration promises large investment in BC welfare, with a proposed expenditure of Rs 20,000 crores over five years. It also promises reservations based on the caste census to be held in the next six months. The party has also promised to increase the BC quota from the existing 23% to 42% in local bodies.

Moreover, the party promised to set up a separate Most Backward Class (MBC) welfare and corporations to support the BC communities. The declaration commits to restoring government orders to benefit Mudiraj, Munnuru Kapu, and Tenugolla communities in all its BC-D to BC-A segments.

The party promised a Gurukulam in every mandal and a new degree college in each district, alongside full fee reimbursement for BC students with an annual income below Rs. 3 lakh.

Additionally, the eligibility age for old age pension for community members will be reduced from the present 57 to 50 years, the party promised.

For the Gangaputra (fishermen) community, the party promised to set up the Telangana Fisheries Development Board, which will help improve marketing infrastructure for aquaculture. The Yadav and Kuruma (dairy workers) communities will see the second phase of the Sheep Distribution Scheme.

The Goud (toddy tappers) community can expect an increase in reservations in liquor shop licenses and will be allocated land for palm tree plantations. The Mununnur Kapu (entrepreneur) community will see the formation of a dedicated corporation to provide loans, promoting self-employment and fostering self-reliance and business acumen.

Vishwakarma (craftsmen) communities are to receive tool kits for traditional craftsmanship at subsidised rates. For Dhobi (laundry) community, Dhobi Ghats across the state will be modernised.

These announcements came after Revanth Reddy filed his nomination from Kamareddy, challenging Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Reservations

Increase in BC reservations based on census & BC commission report

Hike in local bodies’ BC quota from 23% to 42%, creating 23,973 new roles

42% BC reservation in civil construction and maintenance contracts

Funds

Implemention of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule BC sub-plan with statutory status

Allocate Rs. 20,000 crores over 5 years for BC welfare (Rs 1 lakh crores in total)

Welfare

New Most Backward Class welfare ministry for development of MBC communities

Establish BC corporations for loans and entrepreneurship support

Build Prof Jayashankar BC Aikyatha Bhavans with Rs 50 crore investment in all districts

Education

Gurukulams and degree colleges in every mandal/district.

Full fees reimbursement for BC students with family income less than Rs 3 lakh.

Artisan communities