Telangana polls: BJP’s CM will be from BCs, promises Amit Shah

Hyderabad: Union home minister Amit Shah announced that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will nominate a candidate from the Backward Classes (BC) as its chief minister, if the party wins the upcoming state polls.

He made the promise while addressing the saffron party’s ‘Jana Garjana Sabha’ in Suryapet on Friday, October 27.

He further said that the BJP, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, Telangana will ‘truly develop. ‘

Contrasting the BJP’s goals of ‘welfare’ with those of the Congress and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), led by chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, he accused them of prioritising ‘family welfare.’

“The goal of the BJP is the welfare of low-income individuals. On the other hand, the goal of KCR’s party and Congress is the welfare of their family. I want to appeal to the people of Telangana that these parties can’t develop Telangana. Only the BJP can work for the state,” He said.

Calling the BRS anti-poor, anti Dalit and anti-OBC, Amit Shah also reminded people of the BRS supremo before 2014 that he would make a Dalit the chief minister.

“In 2014, KCR promised to give three acres of land to Dalits. However, he was unable to fulfill it. He promised a budget of Rs 50,000 crore for the welfare of the Scheduled Caste. Did you allocate the Budget, KCR?” he questioned.