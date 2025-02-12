BC leaders announce massive protest in Hyderabad over quota

Hyderabad: The BC Welfare Association is escalating its demands for increased reservations for Backward Classes (BCs) in upcoming local body elections in Telangana, with a massive protest on March 9 in Hyderabad.

Jajula Srinivas Goud, National President of the association, declared that elections should only proceed after legally ensuring 42% reservation for BCs.

He criticized the current state of affairs as “suppression” of BCs and vowed to launch a series of protests across Telangana.

Opposition to dedicated commission report

The association is vehemently opposing the recently submitted dedicated commission report on the caste census, citing inaccuracies and a lack of scientific methodology. Goud stated that the report is “equal to a scrap of paper” and fails to accurately reflect the BC population.

“The Congress government promised 42% reservation based on a caste census in the Kamareddy Declaration,” Goud stated during a press conference held at the Somajiguda Press Club on Tuesday.

“We expected the Dedicated Commission to deliver on that promise. The state government is playing with the lives of BCs.

“The BC Welfare Association has announced a phased protest strategy, beginning with demonstrations at Mandal and District centers starting Wednesday, February 12. The protests will culminate in a massive “Chalo Hyderabad” rally on March 9th, where thousands are expected to participate in a “BC caste census war cry” to demonstrate their collective strength to the government.

Goud further revealed that discussions with minister Ponnam Prabhakar and Congress senior leader K Kesava Rao in the Secretariat yielded acknowledgement of the flaws within the caste census data.

Despite assurances that the matter would be discussed with the chief minister, the “lack of response” prompted the association to announce its protest action plan, BC leaders said.

The association is also throwing its weight behind BC candidates contesting in upcoming MLC elections, including P Ravinder (Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda), Prasanna Harikrishna (Karimnagar-Adilabad-Nizamabad-Medak), and Komuraiah (Teachers’ Constituency).

Meanwhile, Former BC Commission Chairman Vakulabharanam Krishnamohan Rao and BC Welfare Association National Vice President Gujja Satyam have questioned the “secrecy” surrounding the Dedicated Commission’s report, which was submitted to chief secretary Shantakumari.

They condemned the chief minister’s apparent “lack of engagement” with the report and demanded its immediate withdrawal for a comprehensive review in consultation with experts and BC associations.

Rao warned of potential legal action, including approaching the Supreme Court, if the government continues what they perceive as an “anti-BC” stance.

Plans are underway to convene a meeting of BC associations under the leadership of R Krishnaiah to strategize further action.

Harish Rao demands 42 percent BC quota implementation

Adding his voice to the chorus, former minister Harish Rao has also emphasized the need for 42% reservation for BCs before proceeding with local body elections.

He warned of “significant political consequences if the government fails to uphold its promises.”