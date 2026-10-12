BCCI denies reports of India-Sri Lanka ODI shifting to Ahmedabad

New Delhi: BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia on Monday, October 12, denied reports that the opening ODI of the upcoming three-match series against Sri Lanka has been moved from Delhi to Ahmedabad.

In a brief statement, Saikia said the match, to be played on December 13, was allotted to Delhi as per a standard policy and no change has been made to the venue.

“Reports suggesting that the India–Sri Lanka ODI match scheduled in Delhi may be shifted to Ahmedabad are not accurate. There has been no such decision by the BCCI,” Saikia said.

“Further, it needs to be reiterated that bilateral matches are primarily allotted by following a standard policy,” he added.

The reports suggested that the match has been moved to Ahmedabad, which is to host the series finale on December 19, due to ongoing construction work at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here.

Apart from the ODIs, Sri Lanka will also play a three-match T20 International series during the tour.