India, West Indies fined by ICC for slow over-rate in third ODI

New Delhi: India and the West Indies were on Monday, October 5, fined by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for maintaining slow over-rates during the third ODI in New Chandigarh.

While India have been fined 20 per cent of their match fee, the West Indies were docked 10 per cent of their earnings after being ruled four and two overs short of their required over-rates respectively, once time allowances were taken into consideration.

Match referee Prakash Bhatt imposed the sanctions after the match on Saturday.

“Both captains pleaded guilty to the offences and accepted the proposed sanctions, meaning there was no need for formal hearings,” the ICC said in a statement.

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The charges were levelled by on-field umpires Jayaraman Madanagopal and Sam Nogajski, third umpire Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid and fourth umpire Virender Sharma.

West Indies entered the final ODI having already lost the three-match series 2-0, but finished the ODI leg of their India tour on a high. Shai Hope led the way with an unbeaten 162 as West Indies chased down 352, recording their highest successful run chase in men’s ODIs.

The two sides will now turn their attention to the five-match T20I series, which begins on Tuesday inn Lucknow.