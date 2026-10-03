Shubman creates history with fastest double ton in ODI cricket

In the second ODI between India and the West Indies, Shubman Gill tore apart the history books as he smashed a sensational 223 that enabled India to achieve their highest successful ODI run chase. India hunted down a target of 406 in just 43.3 overs. It was the second-highest run chase in ODI history. More records tumbled as Gill smashed the fastest double century in ODI history, completing it in just 117 balls.

It was also the fastest hundred by an Indian captain and the highest score by an Indian in a run chase. Gill’s 223 not out (26 fours and 8 sixes) was the third-highest score ever by a batsman in ODI format, behind Rohit Sharma’s 264 and Martin Guptill’s 237.

Gill received excellent help from Rohit Sharma, who smashed a 72-ball hundred, and ultimately got out for 101. Earlier, John Campbell, Shai Hope and Amir Jangoo all hit hundreds as West Indies posted 405 for 7 in 50 overs. So it was one of the most amazing matches seen in recent times.

After skipper Gill won the toss and opted to bowl, opener John Campbell slammed a 65-ball century, registering the fastest ODI hundred by a West Indies player against India. Skipper Shai Hope made 104 off 94, while Amir Jangoo smashed his ton in only 70 balls, making 114 off 77. For India, Kuldeep Yadav took two wickets to take his tally of victims in ODI cricket to 200.

Pitch had nothing for bowlers

The conditions in Guwahati offered the bowlers nothing. There was no swing, no seam, and hardly any variable bounce. The outfield was lightning quick, and many defensive pushes hurtled to the boundary. Are such pitches good for the game? Some fans and even coach Gautam Gambhir expressed dissatisfaction about the pitch, although India won. “For the records it is great, for the crowd it is great, but as a coach I have to think of the bowlers too,” said Gambhir. This debatable matter needs to be discussed in detail separately.

But now, at the age of 27, Shubman Gill with 11 hundreds and 20 fifty-plus scores in just 69 ODI matches is rapidly growing in stature. He is an interesting batsman to analyse because his success is not based on one specific quality. It comes from a combination of excellent hand-eye coordination, sound technique, exceptional timing and an ability to score quickly without playing wrong shots.

Excellent timing is his biggest asset

Perhaps Gill’s greatest gift is his timing. He does not have to hit the ball exceptionally hard because he meets it so cleanly. His cover drives and shots through extra cover are particularly attractive. He often appears to be merely placing the ball rather than striking it.

He picks up the length of the ball extremely quickly. He is particularly good at deciding whether to go forward or back, which allows him to play both conventional and attacking strokes. Moreover, he is extremely comfortable when the ball is short or at the back of a good length. His pull, cut and back-foot punches are important weapons, particularly on faster pitches.

He can change gears as and when required. This is particularly important in modern ODI cricket. Gill can begin cautiously, build a partnership and then suddenly accelerate. His 2026 ODI performances illustrate that ability. In his latest matches he has 433 runs in seven innings at an average of 61.86 and strike rate of 98.63. His overall ODI numbers have been extraordinary. As of today, he has 3712 ODI runs while averaging 65.12.

But Gill is not without weaknesses. This is where the distinction between his ODI batting and Test batting becomes particularly intriguing. One recurring problem is the ball around the fourth stump, particularly when it is full enough to encourage him to drive but not quite full enough to allow a comfortable front-foot stroke. Sometimes he gets into trouble when the ball moves away.

Many more records expected in future

But these blemishes can be easily rectified. Gill’s form in 2025 and 2026 has cemented his place as a reliable anchor at the top of the order, with multiple centuries and half-centuries against his name. Having inherited the captaincy, he is positioned as the centrepiece for India’s white-ball strategy, including the path toward the 2027 World Cup. Clearly, he is the man to look out for. We can expect many more records from his bat in the near future.