BCCI mulls pay cut for poor performance of India cricketers

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is considering salary cuts for cricketers who show poor performances.

The suggestion was made during a review meeting of the BCCI, which included chief selector Ajit Agarkar, India captain Rohit Sharma, and head coach Gautam Gambhir. The meeting came on the back of India’s poor performance in the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia. India lost the series 3-1; before the tour of Australia. India also suffered a 0-3 defeat at home against New Zealand.

The two series of losses resulted in India not qualifying for the World Test Championship (WTC) Final. India has been a finalist in the previous two cycles of the WTC. According to a report by the Indian Express, the players could face a pay cut if they do not perform.

In 2024, the BCCI introduced an incentive system for its Test players to promote the format. According to the system, the players who have featured in more than 50 percent of Tests since 2022-23 would get a financial incentive of 30 lakh per match. The payout increases to Rs 45 lakh per game for every player who plays at least 75 percent of matches in a season.

The board is also planning to prepare guidelines to enhance player performance. These guidelines were proposed during the special general meeting (SGM) of the BCCI. The board has reportedly decided that families of cricketers won’t be allowed to stay with the players for an entire tour. A cricketer’s family can stay with him for a maximum of two weeks during a 45-day foreign tour.