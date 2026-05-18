BCCI not a public authority under RTI Act: CIC

The Commission dismissed an appeal seeking information regarding the provisions and authority under which BCCI represents India and selects players for national and international cricket tournaments.

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New Delhi: The Central Information Commission on Monday, May 18, said the Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) in India is not a “public authority” under the RTI Act as it is neither owned, controlled nor substantially financed by the government.

The Commission dismissed an appeal seeking information regarding the provisions and authority under which BCCI represents India and selects players for national and international cricket tournaments.

The CIC said BCCI is a private autonomous body registered under the Tamil Nadu Societies Registration Act and was not established by the Constitution, Parliament, state legislature or through a government notification.

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“The BCCI cannot be classified as a ‘Public Authority’ within the meaning of Section 2(h) of the RTI Act and the provisions of the Act are therefore inapplicable to it in the facts and circumstances of the present case,” Information Commissioner P R Ramesh said in his order.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 18th May 2026 3:01 pm IST

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