BCCI unveils Team India’s new Adidas jerseys

Ahead of the World Test Championship finale between India and Australia beginning from June 7 at The Oval stadium, London; sporting giant Adidas and BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) took to their official Instagram and Twitter handles to unveil the Indian cricket team’s new jersey.

The new jerseys are sponsored by sporting giant Adidas.

Soon after its launch, the internet was taken by storm with multiple cric-a-holics trending hastags such as #adidasTeamIndiaJersey and #adidasIndiaCricketTeam to name a few.

India will look to start fresh with the new jersey and remove the old ghosts of knockout matches in the ICC events when they clash against Australia to become the world champions in the purest form of cricket.

Indian squad for IND vs AUS WTC final

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ravichandran Ashwin, KS Bharat, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, Cheteshwar Pujara, Axar Patel, Ajinkya Rahane, Mohammad Shami, Mohammad Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadakt, Umesh Yadav.

Reserves: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mukesh Kumar, Suryakumar Yadav