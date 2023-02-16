BDL launches new products, signs MoUs at Aero India – 2023

Hyderabad: Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) has entered into Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) with several foreign and Indian companies at the ongoing Aero India -2023 event in Bengaluru. BDL has entered into MoU with Thales for setting up manufacturing facilities for Laser Guided Rocket and its major components in India.

As per the MoU, the Laser Guided Rockets manufactured at the new facility will be offered to the Indian defence forces. The MoU will facilitate BDL to become part of the Thales global supply chain to address the future requirements of Export markets jointly with Thales, said a release from BDL, which is curently showcasing its display of products during the ongoing Aero India – 2023 at Bengaluru,

An MoU was also signed by BDL with EDGE Group entity, AL TARIQ, UAE to jointly produce the all-weather, day / night, long-range precision- guided munition (LR-PGM) kits in India. BDL signed an MoU with BULTEXPRO LTD, BULGARIA, for setting up the manufacturing facilities for 122mm GRAD BM ER and NON-ER rockets in India under ‘Make in India’ with Transfer of Technology, the released added.

Aside from that, BDL and the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM), Chennai has entered into MoU to work together on Design and development of propellant grains for various missiles and futuristic weapon systems. BDL entered into MoU with Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation Limited (TIDCO), Chennai under which TIDCO and BDL will work on new

programs with the centre of excellence of TIDCO.

Commodore Siddharth Mishra (Retd), CMD, BDL expressed that the MoUs signed with the new partners would open new avenues for greater cooperation between the companies / academia.

New products showcased

Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) has also launched three new products during the ongoing Aero India – 2023 at Bengaluru.

BDL launched the ‘Vertical Launched – Short – Range Surface- to- Air Missile or VL SR SAM’, ‘Semi-Active Laser Seeker Homing Anti-Tank Guided Missile for BMP – II’ and ‘Drone Delivered Missile’ (JISHNU) during the Bandhan Ceremony held

on the sidelines of Aero India – 2023.

The new products were launched in the presence of Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other dignitaries from the Ministry of Defence. The ‘Vertical Launched – Short – Range Surface to Air Missile Systems’ is designed and developed by DRDO with BDL as the development cum production partner.

The system is a next – generation, ship-based, all-weather, air defense weapon, which can be used by Navy as a quick reaction point defense against supersonic sea skimming targets. The system includes Missile (Canisterized), Weapon Control System (WCS), Vertical Launcher Unit (VLU), Multi-Function Radar (MFR), Launcher Control System (LCS), Data Link Transciever (DLX) and Inertial Navigation System (INS) – Ship application, said another release from BDL

Semi-Active Laser Seeker Homing Anti-Tank Guided Missile for BMP – II has been jointly designed and developed by ARDE of DRDO and the in-house R & D Division of BDL to enhance the capability of Infantry and Mechanized Infantry. It is a subsonic missile with a range of 4000 metres and flight time of 25 seconds and can be fired from a tripod or a BMP.