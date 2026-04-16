Be backup ready for power cuts, Telangana Health Minister tells govt hospitals

Narasimha asked officials to inspect generators at government hospitals and take up repair work wherever necessary.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 16th April 2026 9:50 am IST
Telangana Health Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha
Telangana Health Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha

Hyderabad: Telangana Health Minister C Damodar Raja Narasimha on Wednesday, April 15, asked government hospitals to keep generators ready to deal with power cuts this summer.

In a review meeting, he asked officials to ensure that the generators function properly so that the health services are not interrupted. The power cuts are likely to occur due to high demand for electricity during the coming months. Narasimha asked officials to inspect generators at government hospitals and take up repair works wherever necessary.

He also stressed full summer preparedness, instructing hospitals to ensure uninterrupted power, adequate cooling systems, including fans and coolers, and sufficient drinking water for patients and staff.

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Officials informed Narasimha that arrangements were made to treat heatstroke cases, with medicines such as oral rehydration solution (ORS) in stock. “Emergency teams with trained staff and medicines have also been kept ready to respond quickly,” they said.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 16th April 2026 9:50 am IST

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