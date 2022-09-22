Be patient on action against PFI: Muslim organisations appeal to youths

New Delhi: Several Muslim organisations on Thursday appealed to the youth from the community to remain patient with the action taken by the law enforcement agencies against the Popular Front of India (PFI) for allegedly supporting terror activities in the country.

The organisations said that PFI and other such ‘Salafi Wahhabi’ outfits want to trick them (Muslim youths) against the basic ideology of Sufi majority population of the country but this situation is not in the interest of Islam, country and humanity.

These organisations said that they have faith in the judicial system, law and Constitution of the country, according to a tweet in Hindi by the Muslim Students’ Organisation of India (MSO), an apex students and youths body of Muslims working on promotion of Sufism and inclusive India.

A multi-agency operation spearheaded by the National Investigation Agency on Thursday led to the arrest of 106 activists of the PFI in 11 states for allegedly supporting terror activities in the country.

Muslim youths should be patient on the action taken on PFI: Appeal of Muslim organizations (.) Tanzeem Ulema-e-Islam, Kul Hind Markazi Imam Council and MSO have said in their statements that if this action has been taken for compliance of law and prevention of terrorism, then everyone should be patient on it, read another tweet.

Formed in 2006, the PFI claims to strive for a neo-social movement ostensibly for the empowerment of marginalised sections of India. It is, however, often accused by law enforcement agencies of promoting radical Islam.

It is a point of consideration for the Muslims of the country that considering the PFI’s allegations of basically brainwashing the youth with Salafi Wahhabi ideology, Muslims should help the country in its pursuit of stability and peace, the MSO tweeted.

The organisations said the charges of murder, violence and possession of weapons against those arrested were serious.

However, these allegations have to be proved in court. All the organisations said that for the last several days there are continuous reports of anti-national activities of PFI, the MSO said.