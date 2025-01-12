‘Be safe while flying kites,’ TGSPDCL cautions for safe Sankranti in Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana Southern Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TGSPDCL) managing director Musharraf Faruqui on Sunday, January 12, called for safety while kite flying during Sankranti in Telangana.

Cautioning the public, Faruqui said, “Before flying any kite, it’s very important to be safe. Flying kites near electrical lines and distribution transformers is dangerous and can cause accidents and disrupt power supply.”

TGSPDCL issues guidelines for Sankranti in Telangana

The TGSPDCL MD issued the following precautionary methods to be followed during kite flying.

Keep away from all overhead wires and DTRs, especially power lines;

Fly your kite in open areas in dry weather.

Avoid buildings, streets and highways and keep away from electrical poles.

A kite in the power lines is a lost kite – never try to retrieve it.

Only use cotton, linen or nylon string. Never use metallic thread or metal-reinforced string, metal-coated thread (Manja) is a good conductor of electricity and may cause electric shock when it touches an electric line.

Use dry kite string when flying your kite and never use wire; stay away from utility poles, supporting wires and transformers – do not climb on any electrical equipment.

Parents are advised to stay vigilant during kite-flying sessions with their children. “Ensure children do not touch snapped or broken conductors. The public is encouraged to report such incidents to the Electricity Department by calling 1912, visiting the nearest Electricity Office, using the Mobile App, or through the TGSPDCL website.”



