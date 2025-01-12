Hyderabad: Traffic restrictions announced for International kite festival

Hyderabad: Traffic restrictions have been announced ahead of the International Kite Festival that will be held in Hyderabad from January 13-15 at the Parade Grounds in Secunderabad.

In view of the Kite festival, traffic will be either stopped or diverted at the following routes. Traffic coming from Rotary ‘X’ Road intending to go SBH will be diverted at YMCA towards Clock Tower. Commuters moving from Rasoolpura intending to go Plaza will be diverted at CTO ‘X’ roads towards Balamrai.

Junctions to be avoided during the Kite Festival in Hyderabad

The general public is requested to avoid junctions and roads including roads from Begumpet, Secunderabad Parade Grounds and traffic congestion is expected at surrounding roads of Parade Ground, Further road between Tivoli ‘X’ roads to Plaza ‘X’ roads will be closed.

Traffic congestion is expected at the following junctions Alugaddbavi X roads, Sangeet X roads, YMCA ‘X’ roads, Patny ‘X’ roads, SBH ‘X’ roads, Plaza, CTO Junction, Brookbond junction, Tivoli Junction, SweekarUpakar junction, Secunderabad Club, Tadbund X roads and Centre Point, Diamond Point Bowenpally X roads, Rasoolpura, Begumpet and Paradise. Public are requested to avoid R.P Road and S.D Road

Similarly, commuters moving from Picket intending to go SBH and Tivoli will be diverted at Sweekar Upakar towards YMCA. Traffic moving from NCC intending to go towards Plaza will be diverted at Tivoli towards Brookbond.

Passengers who have to travel by trains or RTC buses through Jubilee Bus Station are requested to start early to reach Railway station in time and also advised to utilize the Metro Rail Service.

Parking spaces for International Kite festival in Hyderabad

Those participating in the International Kite Flying Festival in Hyderabad are requested to park vehicles at the following places: Inside Parade Ground East Gate Parking; Inside Parade Ground West Gate Parking Right side (VIP Parking); Cantonment Play Ground; Gymkhana Ground and Bison polo Ground

Seventh International Kite Flying festival

The state tourism and cultural department is organizing the event at the Parade Grounds, inviting both national and international kite flyers.

Kite enthusiasts from various countries including Indonesia, Switzerland, Australia, Sri Lanka, Canada, Cambodia, Scotland, Thailand, Korea, the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Italy, Taiwan, South Africa, and the Netherlands will be participating in the event.

A total of 50 international kite flyers are expected to showcase their skills. Additionally, 60 local participants from states such as Gujarat, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana will also join the festivities.

The festival will feature kite displays every day from 10 am to 8 pm. Organizers are setting up shamiana tents and drinking water facilities for visitors.