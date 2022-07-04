Beautiful hidden waterfall near Hyderabad to visit in Monsoon

Hyderabad: “A sprawling gush of water beautifully flowing down with crackling and mesmerising sound with magical vibes in serene surroundings” and that’s exactly what being around a waterfall feels like! There are several waterfalls in Telangana to count, some are more hidden than others and are yet to be explored largely.

Antharaganga Falls located just around 20 kms away from Hyderabad is one among them. It is situated in Kawadipally village of Ranga Reddy district. Tucked deep in the forest, these waterfalls are a soothing wonder of nature that is an ideal getaway for your quick weekend escape. Click here for more details about the exact route.

To experience the enchanting aura of these small waterfalls, you’ll have to make a short trek up a rocky path leading to the waterfall. While visitors may have to embark on quite a difficult journey to get there because of boulders and narrow paths, they will be surely rewarded with incomparable beauty after this challenging trek and it is going to be absolutely worth it.

An Instagram handle ‘Whats Hot Hyderabad’ has shared a beautiful reel of Antharaganga Falls. Have a look.

Check out some more pictures and videos below.

As Monsoon is underway, this is the best time to witness these best creations of nature in their breathtaking form!