Bebakka’s total reported earnings from Bigg Boss Telugu 8

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss Telugu 8 has entered its second week, and the first eviction has already stirred conversations among fans.

In the first weekend of the show, six contestants were nominated for eviction, and it was Madhoo Nekkanti, popularly known by her screen name Bezawada Bebakka, who received the least votes and was eliminated. Hosted by the charismatic Nagarjuna, the show now continues with 13 contestants vying for the title.

But do you know how much Bebakka earned from Bigg Boss Telugu 8?

Bebakka’s Bigg Boss Telugu 8 Remuneration

It is said that Bebakka was offered between Rs 1 to Rs 1.5 lakh as remuneration for her participation in the show, as per reports. Unfortunately, her journey in the Bigg Boss house was short-lived, as she was inside for only a week before being evicted.

Bebakka, a social media personality and host, gained fame through her online content, particularly for her humorous imitation of Lakshmi Manchu’s English accent. With a significant following on YouTube, she has made a name for herself with her entertaining takes on various situations. She has also been active in the NRI community, frequently traveling to the USA to host events.

