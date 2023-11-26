‘Became a national party despite govt targeting us’: Kejriwal

Kejriwal said that he misses party leaders Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, Sanjay Singh and Vijay Nair

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday greeted the party workers on AAP’s 11th foundation day and said that despite “targeting by the government”, it became a national party.

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal, who is also the national convener of the party said, “Today, on this day in 2012, AAP was formed and it became a national party in 11 years. Due to hard work by the party, it formed government in two states, and in two states its MLAs were elected and people are talking about it across the country.”

“People used to ask us at Ramleela Maidan that if you too will become corrupt,” he said.

“In the history of India, no other political party has been targetted as much as AAP has been targetted in the last 11 years. They filed more than 250 false cases against us in 11 years,” the Chief Minister said.

“All agencies of the country were put after AAP but they never found any evidence to this day,” he claimed.

“This is the biggest certificate of our honesty,” the AAP leader said.

On the occasion, Kejriwal said that he misses party leaders Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, Sanjay Singh and Vijay Nair, who are in jail in “false cases”.

He said that his heart is heavy, as this is the first foundation day when party leaders Sisodia, Jain, Singh and Nair are not here with us.

“They have been jailed under false cases. BJP knows to make leaders of other parties bend through false cases but they don’t know how to do that to AAP. It is a matter of pride for us that none of our MLAs sold themselves or broke,” Kejriwal added.

