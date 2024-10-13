‘Beef eaters not allowed’: BJP-led group attack fruit distribution program in UP

A fruit distribution program organised by Samajwadi Party MLA Sayyed Khatoon outside the Mahakali temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Domariyaganj town was disrupted by a Hindutva group reportedly led by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Luvkush Ojha.

The event, which took place on Friday, October 10, was held amid ongoing festivals intended as a gesture of brotherhood to showcase “Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb”, a term used to describe the syncretic fusion of Hindu and Muslim traditions in northern India.

However, tensions escalated when the far-right groups accused the organizers of attempting to “corrupt their religion”. They claimed “beef-chicken eaters” were involved in the distribution.

Viral video of the incident that has surfaced online, shows a group wearing saffron scarves engaging in a heated argument with fruit distributors at a stall during the event.

In Uttar Pradesh's Domariyaganj, a Hindutva mob led by BJP MLA "Lawkush Ojha" on Thursday prevented and vandalised a fruit distribution event by Samajwadi Party MLA Smt "Saiyada Khatoon" outside Mahakali Temple. pic.twitter.com/Z7mfa7LOWj — هارون خان (@iamharunkhan) October 11, 2024

The right-wing groups often criticise the concept of Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb, claiming that it ‘howls down the essence of Hindu society, claiming the secular culture being promoted harms Hindu interest. They argue that the concept of the coexistence of Hindu and Muslim traditions is designed to appease Muslims.