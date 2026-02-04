Beef steak mix-up: Parkstreet waiter gets bail from Kolkata court

The CJM granted bail to Sheikh Nasimuddin, arrested for allegedly serving beef instead of mutton, after noting no fresh developments in the probe.

Press Trust of India |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 4th February 2026 10:43 am IST|   Updated: 4th February 2026 10:45 am IST
Kolkata: A court in Kolkata granted bail to the waiter of the iconic Park Street restaurant who was arrested after allegedly serving beef steak instead of mutton to a content creator.

The Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM), Kolkata, granted bail to Sheikh Nasimuddin, who was arrested on charges of hurting religious sentiments.

Judicial remand after arrest

Nasimuddin was in judicial remand after being arrested on Saturday. He was produced before the court through the virtual mode on Tuesday.

His lawyer prayed for bail, submitting that there was no new development in the probe, while the prosecution opposed the bail plea.

The CJM, after hearing both parties, granted bail to Nasimuddin, whose family, hailing from Odisha, have been working at Olypub for two generations.

Content creator’s video triggers controversy

Content creator Sayak Chakraborty posted a video alleging that he and two of his friends were served beef steak when they had ordered mutton steak at Olypub, triggering a massive controversy.

In a statement, Olypub said it was a “genuine mistake” with no harm intended.

“On the evening of 30th January 2026, one of our waiters made a very serious but unintentional error while serving. We are truly sorry for his mistake and apologise profusely for inadvertently hurting our customers’ sentiments,” it said.

“Olypub is built on a foundation of respect for all — irrespective of caste, creed, religion or gender. We are proud of our 80-year legacy and renew our commitment to treat all our patrons and staff with respect and dignity always,” it added.

