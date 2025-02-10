The creator of the YouTube channel Beer Biceps, Ranveer Allahbadia has apologized for his comments on India’s Got Latent show amid backlash and a complaint with the police over “obscene comments”.

“My comment just wasn’t inappropriate it wasn’t even funny. Comedy is not my forte. I’m just here to say sorry,” said Ranveer Allahbadia in a video statement on X.

Responding to comments over “misuse” of his platform he said that this is not what he intends to do. “I’m not going to give any justification or comment on what happened, I am here just to apologize. I personally had elapsed in my judgment,” he added. “The podcast is watched by people of all ages. I don’t want to be the kind of person who takes that responsibility lightly and family is the last thing I would disrespect.”

Stating that he has learnt a lot from the experience, Ranveer clarified that he has asked for the “insensitive” content to be removed from the video. “I’ve asked the makers of the video to remove the insensitive sections from it and all I can say in the end is that I am sorry. I hope you can forgive me as a human being,” said Allahbadia concluding his video.

Complaint against Ranveer Allahbadia over “obscene remarks”

During a recent episode, which featured content creators Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, and Apoorva Mukhija (known as The Rebel Kid), Ranveer Allahbadia posed a highly controversial question to a contestant: “Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever?”

The remarks from the content creators on the show have gone viral and causing a stir. While some viewed the show as a light-hearted comedy, others criticised the creators for their controversial jokes, ultimately leading to legal trouble.

A complaint was filed against YouTubers Beer Biceps, aka Ranveer Allahbadia, ‘Rebel Kid’ aka Apoorva Mukhija and comedian Samay Raina in Mumbai over the alleged use of abusive language on the show India’s Got Latent.

Allahbadia, who has over 3 million followers on Instagram and boasts over one crore followers on YouTube, has hosted high-profile guests like actress Priyanka Chopra, singer Karan Aujla, and ISRO Chairman Dr S Somanath, is now facing huge backlash for his comments made on Raina’s show.

The complaint has been filed with the Mumbai police commissioner and Maharashtra Women’s Commission. The organisers of the show have also been booked along with the content creators, news agency ANI reported.

Amid the row, the Mumbai police reached the city’s famous The Habitat studio where the show India’s Got Latent was shot. A probe has been launched into the remarks with the chief minister Devendra Fadnavis commenting on it.