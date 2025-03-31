Before fame, this actor did carpentry in Hyderabad streets

Mumbai: Harshvardhan Rane, best known for Sanam Teri Kasam, is once again in the spotlight with the film’s re-release. But behind the fame lies a tough story of struggle, survival, and self-made success that continues to inspire many.

He Left Home With Rs 200

Harshvardhan left his home in Gwalior when he was young, with only Rs 200. “Rs 75 was for my train ticket to Delhi. The rest went on food and travel. Soon, I had no money left,” he said. He had no place to stay and had to sleep on kitchen floors. He even used others’ soap to wash himself.

Worked Many Small Jobs

To earn food, he took any job he could find. He worked as a carpenter in Hyderabad, waiter, delivery boy, DJ helper, cyber café worker, and even in an STD booth. He said, “ek time pe mai carpentry bhi kar raha tha, Hyderabad mein, jab mughe mere mann ka kaam nahi mil raha tha. Mai station ke pass se purana furniture khareedta tha aur usko refurbished karke phir bhejta tha aage (At one point, I was even doing carpentry in Hyderabad when I couldn’t find the work I wanted. I used to buy old furniture near the station, refurbish it, and then sell it)”

Life was very hard.

In 2006, he moved to Mumbai with his girlfriend Meenakshi (now his best friend). They couldn’t afford the deposit for a flat. So he left her in Mumbai and returned after three months with the money. Their first flat was a 1BHK in Malad for Rs 6,000, which they shared with two others.

Harshvardhan said he is no longer afraid of money. “If I have money, good. If not, that’s okay too. God gave us the power to survive. We just need to believe in it and find a way forward,” he said.

What’s Coming Next

After the success of Sanam Teri Kasam, Harshvardhan is working on a new movie Deewaniyat, a musical love story, and also a sequel to Sanam Teri Kasam.