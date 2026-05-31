Before Mahesh Babu, his father created a record no hero could break

Hyderabad: The birth anniversary of legendary Telugu actor Superstar Krishna was marked with emotion and nostalgia as his son, actor Mahesh Babu, paid a heartfelt tribute to him on social media.

Sharing a cherished picture with his father, Mahesh Babu wrote, “Forever my hero. Happy Birthday Nanna.” The emotional post quickly touched fans, who flooded social media with memories and tributes celebrating the life and legacy of one of Telugu cinema’s greatest icons.

Forever my hero….Happy Birthday Nanna ♥️♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/7ATfMvAEMx — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) May 31, 2026

More than three years after his passing, Krishna continues to remain a towering figure in Telugu cinema. For generations of movie lovers, he was not just a star but a symbol of innovation, hard work, and courage.

Born as Ghattamaneni Siva Rama Krishna Murthy on May 31, 1943, in Burripalem, Andhra Pradesh, Krishna made his debut as a hero with Thene Manasulu in 1965. What followed was a remarkable journey that lasted over five decades and produced more than 350 films.

Records That Still Inspire the Film Industry

Krishna’s work ethic remains unmatched. During the peak of his career, he worked multiple shifts a day and delivered films at an incredible pace.

Some of his biggest achievements include:

Completing 100 films as a hero in record time.

Acting in over 350 movies.

Releasing an incredible 17 films in a single year.

Reaching the 200-film milestone with Eenadu.

Becoming a 300-film hero in 1995.

How Krishna Revolutionised Telugu Cinema

Krishna was known as the king of experiments. He introduced several technical advancements and new genres to Telugu audiences.

Some of his landmark films include:

Gudachari 116, which popularised spy thrillers.

Mosagallaku Mosagadu, regarded as Telugu cinema’s first cowboy film.

Alluri Seetarama Raju, one of the industry’s most celebrated classics.

Simhasanam, known for introducing advanced filmmaking technology to Telugu cinema.

Krishna’s Role in Annapurna Studios’ History

Film historians often recall how a professional disagreement surrounding Krishna’s film project “Kotha Devadasu” indirectly influenced the establishment of Annapurna Studios by Akkineni Nageswara Rao. The episode remains one of the most interesting chapters in Telugu cinema history.