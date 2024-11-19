Before the glam: Samantha’s shocking old video trends online

Hyderabad: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, one of Tollywood’s most celebrated actresses, has left fans stunned with a recently resurfaced old video. Known for her beauty, talent, and grace, Samantha’s journey from small roles to superstardom is nothing short of remarkable. This viral clip from her early days has sparked conversations about her incredible transformation.

In the video, Samantha is in a beauty product advertisement, wearing a pink and yellow suit. She looks cheerful but so different that many fans didn’t recognize her. An entertainment page shared the clip on Instagram, saying, “Samantha truly looks unrecognisable now. Did you know this is her video?”

Samantha’s journey from doing small advertisements to becoming a top actress is inspiring. Today, she is one of the most popular faces in Indian cinema. Her latest project, Citadel: Honey Bunny, was released on Prime Video, and she will soon appear in the Netflix film Rakt Bramhand.

This old video reminds fans of how far Samantha has come. From a young model to a superstar, she continues to amaze everyone with her work and transformation.