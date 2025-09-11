‘Behave or get beheaded’ Karnataka BJP leader Islamophbic remarks lead to FIR

A case has been registered against Karnataka BJP leader and MLC C T Ravi for allegedly making Islamophobic remarks against the Muslim community during a Ganesha idol immersion event in Maddur town in this district, police said on Thursday, September 11.

The previous day, a delegation of senior BJP leaders took part in a mass Lord Ganesha idol immersion event in Maddur town of Mandya district, in an apparent show of strength and to protest against the pelting of stones that occurred during a Ganesha procession on September 7.

In his address, BJP leader Ravi said, “Hindus would respect Muslims if they behaved, but would behead them if challenged. We have the power to bury those who throw stones at us. The Hindu society has that power. We did not spare Tipu and his father… Don’t challenge us by hitting your thighs, we will break your thighs and take your head off.”

Based on a complaint of a police officer, a case was registered against the BJP leader under section 196 (1) a (Promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Maddur police station, a senior police officer said.

Will not bow down: Ravi

Reacting to the FIR, the BJP MLC said he is not going to be cowed down by it and noted this was not the first time he had been booked.

“When I was 14 years old, a case was filed against him. They filed a case against me because I fight for Hindutva and for the people. I am not among those who will be afraid and sit at home because of a case. I am not afraid. I will continue to fight for the truth, for the nation, for Hindutva and for the people of this country,” he said in a video statement.

He added, “Don’t try to frighten me with a case. Because of whom did I say this (remarks)? Who provoked? those who pelted stones provoked?… Those who raised pro-Pakistan slogans provoked. I said if you do such acts, we will not tolerate it but will react. How long can we tolerate this? We can’t tolerate this always. If you take such actions, we have the courage to react.”

So far, 22 people have been arrested in connection with the stone pelting incident in Maddur.

Tension had escalated in Maddur and surrounding areas following the incident on Sunday, with several right-wing organisations staging large-scale protests on Monday. The BJP had called for a bandh in Maddur on Tuesday.