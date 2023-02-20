‘Being a vegetarian..’ writes Sonu Sood as he launches India’s biggest mandi plate in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, who is known for his humanitarian nature, often hits headlines. His Samaritan attitude has helped him to amass a huge fan following since the outbreak of the Covid pandemic. The video clips of him helping labourers, homeless, hungry and old people were praised by netizens across the country during the Covid.

From sand artists to painters, we have seen several people often pay tributes to Sonu Sood and laud him for helping needy and poor people. The actor was recently paid tribute on Republic Day by the soldiers too. He is nowadays often seen inaugurating the new business outlets of his fans.

On Saturday, he inaugurated India’s biggest Mandi plate named after him in Hyderabad. After the launch, the actor shared the pictures on his Instagram. He wrote that despite being a vegetarian, the mandi plate was named after him. He also mentioned that he eats little food.

The caption of Sonu Sood’s post reads, “India’s Biggest Plate” is now named after me. Being a vegetarian guy who eats little food can’t have a plate on his name that caters to 20 people at a time. Humbled.”

The actor’s post shows that he is quite happy after the biggest non-veg plate was inaugurated by him. The plate which is named after him caters to 20 people and is reportedly 8 feet long.

Sonu Sood launched India’s biggest and the world’s first unlimited mandi plate at Gismat Jail Mandi’s Kondapur branch in Hyderabad. Before coming for the inauguration, the actor informed about the event on his Instagram handle.

Talking about the biggest mandi plate, the Gismat Jail Mandi informed on their official Instagram account that ‘Sonu Sood Plate’ will be available at various other food outlets of the Gismat Jail Mandi chain soon.

On the professional front, Sonu Sood will be next seen in the Tamil film ‘Thamilarasan’.