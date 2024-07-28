Belal Muhammad stuns Leon Edwards, captures UFC welterweight title

At UFC 304 in Manchester, England, Belal Muhammad achieved a stunning upset by defeating Leon Edwards to become the new UFC Welterweight Champion. The fight showcased Muhammad’s exceptional wrestling and strategic fighting, culminating in a unanimous decision victory with scores of 48-47, 48-47, and 49-46 from the judges.

From the outset, Muhammad implemented a game plan that effectively neutralized Edwards, who had been on a four-fight winning streak. Utilizing his wrestling background, he executed nine takedowns throughout the bout, consistently putting Edwards on the defensive and limiting his offensive opportunities. Muhammad’s striking also played a crucial role, allowing him to control the pace and position of the fight.

🚨BREAKING: Belal Muhammed became the FIRST PALESTINIAN CHAMPION IN UFC HISTORY 🔥🔥🔥

This victory not only crowned Muhammad as the new champion but also marked a significant milestone in his career, extending his unbeaten streak to 11 fights. In his post-fight interview, Muhammad expressed gratitude to his team and supporters, emphasizing their role in his success. “No one knows their names, but these guys are killers,” he stated.

Belal Muhammad, born to Palestinian immigrant parents in Chicago, carries his heritage proudly into the octagon. He often showcases the Palestinian flag, using his platform to raise awareness about the struggles faced by his community. “For me now, I have a voice for the voiceless,” he said, highlighting his commitment to representing Palestinians in sports.

