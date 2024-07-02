Belgian Ambassador calls on Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu

Belgian Ambassador Didier Vanderhasselt with AP CM Naidu
Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday met the Belgian Ambassador to India, Didier Vanderhasselt, here.

Vanderhasselt was accompanied by a trade delegation from the Belgian mission.

“Met with a Belgian trade and industries delegation led by Didier Vanderhasselt, the Belgian ambassador to India. Our government is committed to creating a business-friendly ecosystem in Andhra Pradesh,” said Naidu in a post on X.

Sharing the photographs of the meeting, the CM said the southern state welcomes businesses from India and across the world to invest in it.

