Belgium beat US 4-1 to reach FIFA World Cup quarterfinals

Charles De Ketelaere scored twice and assisted on another goal to lead Belgium to the victory.

Photo of Associated Press Associated Press Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:
US and Belgium players during the match
US and Belgium players during the match

Seattle: The United States’ hopes for a deep World Cup run at home ended when Charles De Ketelaere scored twice and assisted on another goal, helping Belgium expose the Americans’ defensive liabilities in a 4-1 win Monday night that earned a quarterfinal berth.

While the US was boosted by the presence of star forward Folarin Balogun, whose one-game red-card suspension was controversially lifted by FIFA, American defenders were at fault in a pair of first-half goals and a gaffe by goalkeeper Matt Freese gave the Red Devils a third early in the second half.

Second-half substitute Romelu Lukaku added Belgium’s final goal in the third minute of stoppage time. The Red Devils advanced to meet Spain at Inglewood, California, on Friday, July 10.

Subhan Bakery

Malik Tillman tied the score 1-1 midway through the first half with his second free kick goal of the tournament, but the Americans conceded just 61 seconds after the ensuing kickoff.

US coach Mauricio Pochettino showed his frustration by kicking a rack in front of the bench, sending four water bottles flying.

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Photo of Associated Press Associated Press Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:

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