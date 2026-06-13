Beloved Sakrebyle Mahout dies in Shivamogga, camp mourns

Shivamogga: A pall of gloom has descended over the famous Sakrebyle Elephant Camp in Shivamogga following the untimely death of veteran mahout Siddiq Pasha, 39, who had dedicated more than 16 years of his life to caring for and training elephants.

Known for his deep bond with the elephants and unwavering commitment to their welfare, Siddiq Pasha was one of the most respected mahouts at the camp. His sudden demise has left fellow mahouts, forest officials and wildlife enthusiasts shocked and saddened.

Nestled amid dense forests and the backwaters of the Tunga River, Sakrebyle Elephant Camp is one of Karnataka’s most popular wildlife destinations and is home to more than 22 elephants. Siddiq Pasha played a crucial role in managing and caring for several elephants over the years, especially the powerful and popular elephant “Bhishma,” whose complete responsibility rested with him.

According to sources, Siddiq had been suffering from a severe illness for the past few days. Doctors reportedly diagnosed him with brain fever, and his condition deteriorated rapidly. Family members and colleagues rushed him from Shivamogga for advanced treatment at a hospital in Manipal. However, he breathed his last on the way before medical assistance could be provided.

His death has deeply affected the elephant camp, where he spent nearly half his life building strong relationships with the animals under his care. Forest department staff said Siddiq was known for his patience, dedication and unique ability to understand elephant behaviour. Many elephants at the camp reportedly responded only to his commands, reflecting the trust he had earned over the years.

Local residents and wildlife lovers have also expressed grief over the loss. Several people who regularly visited the camp remembered Siddiq as a friendly and passionate caretaker who always put the welfare of the elephants first.

Officials said his contribution to elephant management and conservation would be remembered for years to come. Colleagues described him as a hardworking mahout who treated the elephants like members of his own family.

The Sakrebyle camp, usually bustling with activity and tourists, witnessed an atmosphere of silence and mourning after news of his death spread. Forest personnel, mahouts and residents paid tributes to Siddiq Pasha, recalling his years of dedicated service.

His passing is being viewed as a major loss not only to the Sakrebyle Elephant Camp but also to Karnataka’s wildlife conservation community, where experienced mahouts play a vital role in the care, rehabilitation and management of captive elephants.