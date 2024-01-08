Beneficial if Muslims vacate mosques willingly, if not…: BJP MLA Eshwarappa

In another instance of Islamophobia, Shivamogga BJP MLA KS Eshwarappa, on Sunday threatened Muslims to vacate mosques allegedly built on temple grounds, threatening with grave repercussions if they do not leave.

The BJP MLA was addressing a gathering of Hindu workers at a meeting in Belagavi. “We are considering two other places (where mosques have been built), one of which is Mathura. Without question, temple building will continue when the court renders its decision, whether that is today or tomorrow,” stated Eshwarappa.

“It would be beneficial if Muslims willingly left the places where mosques have been constructed. If not, the consequences—including possible casualties—remain unclear,” he threatened.

The BJP MLA is known for his Islamophobic remarks and for threatening the Muslim community. In December last year, he threatened to tear down all mosques allegedly built on temple lands. He emphasised, “Mosques constructed after demolishing our temples won’t be spared. Not a single such mosque will stand in this country,” he had said, adding that it was his personal opinion.

Eshwarappa had also stirred controversy over his “BJP doesn’t need Muslim votes to win Karnataka Elections” remark, ahead of the Legislative Assembly elections, which were swept by Congress, in May last year.