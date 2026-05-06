Bengal: ABVP clash with left-wing students’ union near Calcutta University

DSO said one of its activists suffered a head injury and was admitted to a hospital.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Khadija Irfan Rahim  |   Published: 6th May 2026 1:39 pm IST
ABVP DSO clash, several injured
ABVP DSO clash, several injured

Kolkata: Several students were injured in a clash between ABVP and the Left-wing DSO near the College Street campus of Calcutta University, officials said Tuesday, May 5.

Democratic Students’ Organisation (DSO) state secretary Biswajit Roy alleged that Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) activists unleashed violence following the declaration of the assembly election results on Monday, May 4.

He claimed DSO members were attacked while trying to “protect the democratic atmosphere” of the campus, accusing ABVP supporters of tearing down banners and festoons.

Subhan Bakery

The ABVP rejected the allegations, alleging that its members were attacked by DSO activists while they were peacefully celebrating the election results, and that several of their supporters were injured.

DSO, however, said one of its activists suffered a head injury and was admitted to a hospital, while five others were also assaulted.

A university official maintained that no clash happened within the campus.

MS Junior College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

A senior police officer said a scuffle did take place near the varsity gate but was quickly brought under control by security personnel, with police persuading both groups to disperse.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Khadija Irfan Rahim  |   Published: 6th May 2026 1:39 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Elections updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button