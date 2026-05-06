Bengal: ABVP clash with left-wing students’ union near Calcutta University

Kolkata: Several students were injured in a clash between ABVP and the Left-wing DSO near the College Street campus of Calcutta University, officials said Tuesday, May 5.

Democratic Students’ Organisation (DSO) state secretary Biswajit Roy alleged that Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) activists unleashed violence following the declaration of the assembly election results on Monday, May 4.

He claimed DSO members were attacked while trying to “protect the democratic atmosphere” of the campus, accusing ABVP supporters of tearing down banners and festoons.

Several students were injured in a clash between ABVP and the Left-wing DSO near the College Street campus of Calcutta University.



According to DSO state secretary Biswajit Roy, ABVP activists unleashed violence after the election results were announced on Monday.



ABVP… pic.twitter.com/kpBw9i3tNL — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) May 6, 2026

The ABVP rejected the allegations, alleging that its members were attacked by DSO activists while they were peacefully celebrating the election results, and that several of their supporters were injured.

DSO, however, said one of its activists suffered a head injury and was admitted to a hospital, while five others were also assaulted.

A university official maintained that no clash happened within the campus.

A senior police officer said a scuffle did take place near the varsity gate but was quickly brought under control by security personnel, with police persuading both groups to disperse.