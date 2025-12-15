Bengal assembly polls: EC appoints nodal officers for EVM first-level checking

Election Commission of India

Kolkata: The Election Commission said it has appointed five nodal officers for first-level checking (FLC) of the electronic voting machines (EVMs) ahead of next year’s West Bengal assembly polls.

All the officers hailed from other states, the poll panel said in a statement.

The EC has introduced rules by which the image of each candidate would be displayed on the EVM.

The five nodal officers were appointed as observers at different FLC venues for assembly polls, said the statement issued on Sunday.

The five officers are Shania Kayem Mize (deputy CEO, Arunachal Pradesh), Yogesh Gosavi (deputy CEO, Maharashtra), P K Boro (additional CEO, Meghalaya), Ethel Rothangpuii (joint CEO, Mizoram) and Kanishka Kumar (under secretary of ECI).

In the 2021 elections, West Bengal had over 80,000 booths.

An EC official said that following the enumeration, the number of booths is likely to go up by over 10,000.

