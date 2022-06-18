Bengal BJP starts organisational streamlining, nominates 15 cell conveners

Kolkata: Eyeing the West Bengal panchayat polls next year and Lok Sabha polls in 2024, the BJP’s state unit has started streamlining its organisational network by announcing the names of conveners of 15 party cells.

BJP insiders said that during his recent tour to the state, BJP President J.P. Nadda asked the elected MLS from the state to fix timelines to interact with the common people in their respective localities.

Accordingly, it has been decided that each elected MLA will interact with the common people in their residences in their respective constituencies daily from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. It has also been decided that each elected MLA will also do extensive door-to-door public relations exercises in specific pockets in their constituencies at least five times in a month.

A BJP state committee leader told IANS that the newly-appointed convenors will regularly update the MLAs about the issues pertaining to the respective party cells in the respective constituencies.

BJP’s national Secretary, Arvind Menon, who was in Kolkata on Saturday, met all the party MPs and MLAs from the state and instructed them to create a youth team of 25 members each for each of the state’s 294 Assembly constituencies. Their task will be to interact with the people in the respective constituencies and update about the different developmental projects that have been introduced by the Union government for the welfare of common people.

During his recent tour, Nadda also instructed the party’s state leadership to highlight the different issues like corruption and violence to the people in a more in-depth manner. Considering that recruitment irregularities are the most burning issues in the state, the state BJP has decided to open a separate cell in all its offices throughout the state, where anyone will be able to register information about any irregularities in government appointments. Based on the seriousness of the complaints, state BJP leadership will take up the matter and organise mass movements.

BJP’s national Vice President Dilip Ghosh, in a tweet on Saturday, shared his email ID and said that anyone having any information about appointment irregularities can inform him about that it.

“If you have any information regarding people who got their job in lieu of money and are practicing it, send us the information by mail,” his message read.