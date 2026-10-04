Bengal CM vows strict laws against ‘love, land jihad’ after UCC

Kolkata: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in West Bengal will bring stringent laws against “love jihad“, “land jihad” and religious conversions after implementing a Uniform Civil Code, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said on Sunday, October 4, seeking six months to deliver on the promises.

Addressing an event here to mark the birth centenary of Vishva Hindu Parishad’s (VHP) former president Ashok Singhal, he said the BJP government in the state would function in accordance with the Constitution, but would not tolerate attacks on Indian culture, tradition and places of worship.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari being greeted during the birth centenary celebration of VHP leader Ashok Singhal, in Kolkata, Sunday, Oct 4, 2026. (Source: PTI)

“This government will not allow any anti-national activity here,” he said.

Adhikari referred to a newspaper report on a protest by “nationalist youths” against “anti-national forces” in Jadavpur University, and claimed that some still raise the “Azadi” slogan there. “We have to uproot them,” he said.

He also alleged that some people “remain silent” when terrorists single out victims, strip and kill them based on their faith, but take out processions when the IAF destroys terror infrastructure “100 km inside enemy territory”.

“We have to remain vigilant against such people,” the chief minister said.

CM Suvendu Adhikari and others, during the birth centenary celebration of VHP leader Ashok Singhal, in Kolkata, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. (Source: PTI)

CM warns against misuse of saffron

Warning against “misusing or disregarding” the colour saffron as it holds a deeper meaning for many, Adhikari said, “You can rest assured that the government will function in accordance with the Constitution. But it will not allow any attack on Indian culture, Sanatani traditions, temples and monasteries, and our heritage that spiritual icons Vivekananda and Mahaprabhu Sri Chaitanya have propounded.”

Talking about the Uniform Civil Code, the chief minister said West Bengal would follow Uttarakhand and Gujarat in implementing a Uniform Civil Code.

“We will bring stringent laws against love jihad, land jihad and religious conversions after a Uniform Civil Code. Give us six months,” he told the gathering.

The West Bengal government has constituted a high-level committee headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai to examine a draft Uniform Civil Code (UCC) for the state.

According to a government notification, the West Bengal UCC Bill aims to standardise civil laws across all communities on matters concerning marriage, divorce, inheritance and adoption. The UCC was one of the key poll promises of the BJP in the 2026 Assembly elections.

‘TMC tried to divide communities’

Talking about the proposed religious tourism circuit, Adhikari said the project would be completed in two years with Rs 1,000 crore earmarked for it. “We need your suggestions and your cooperation,” he told the gathering.

Attacking the previous TMC dispensation, Adhikari said there were several causes for its downfall, but “repeated hurt to Hindu sentiments, organisations, deities and traditions” were the foremost reasons.

The TMC administration tried to divide communities, pitted hill communities against each other, targeted the Matua community and fuelled tensions among tribal groups and between Bengali and non-Bengali people, he alleged.

“People tolerated those for a long time and then bid the party farewell,” he said.

Referring to the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, Adhikari said, “I was also part of this fight… I was a college student then. This area was not on the route of the rath yatra that Lal Krishna Advani had taken. A separate rath carrying shilas was prepared here. On that day, as a child of a Hindu household, I worked as a volunteer.”