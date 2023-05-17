Bengal govt challenges Calcutta HC order on SIT probe of minor girl’s rape and murder

Kolkata: The West Bengal government on Wednesday approached a division bench of the Calcutta High Court challenging the decision of the single-judge bench of for constitution of a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the rape and murder of a minor girl at Kaliganj in North Dinajpur district.

It is learnt that the state government had challenged the single-judge bench order on grounds that two retired police officers have been included as members in the three- member SIT.

On May 11, expressing dismay over the slow progress of investigation by the state police in the matter, the bench Justice of Rajasekhar Mantha ordered the formation of SIT comprising Special Commissioner of Kolkata Police, Damayanti Sen, retired IG Pankaj Dutta, and retired Joint Director of CBI, Upen Biswas.

Trinamool Congress leadership objected to the formation of the SIT especially the inclusion of Dutta as a member as the latter had been quite vocal in different news channels in the recent on many issues that went against the state government.

Finally, the state government decided to move to a division bench challenging the order by Justice Mantha. While passing the order, Justice Mantha also authorised the SIT to arrange for a second autopsy of the victim if the members of the team deem that to be necessary.

He also directed the state police to hand over all the documents related to the case, including the case diary, to the SIT at the earliest. The police have also been directed to present its preliminary investigation report in the matter before the next date of hearing.

On April 25, parts of Kaliaganj turned into virtual battlefields following violent protests by the local people against the alleged rape and murder of the minor girl.

The family members of the victim alleged that the cops promptly removed the body with the intention to destroy evidence. Four ASIs were suspended in connection with the minor girl’s death case, after they were seen dragging the body of the teenage victim.